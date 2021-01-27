Easy & Wearable Winter Hair Ideas to Elevate Your Look

There’s an abundance of hair trends rising in popularity during the winter months. Whether you’re itching for a color change or a new hairstyle, you can easily refresh your appearance. To help you make the best choice, we gathered some of the most gorgeous winter hair ideas. Scroll down and get inspired!

Photo By @hairbyruslan/Instagram

Spice up your look this winter with a high ponytail. Use a hair straightener to give your strands a sleek look. It’s one of the simplest winter hair ideas that you can wear every day.