Get Your Tips Looking on Point With Star Nail Designs

Get Your Tips Looking on Point With Star Nail Designs

Nothing can set your mood right quite like a good manicure that you can stare at, and admire. Our nails may represent the smallest detail of our looks, but they’re no less important. Spice up your look this winter with gorgeous star nail designs. Get inspired by the winter nights and give your nails an enchanting look. We gathered some of the prettiest examples you’d want to recreate ASAP. Scroll through our list and take your pick!

get your tips looking on point with star nail designs
Photo By @manicure.d/Instagram

Bring the magic of the night sky to your fingertips with this dreamy nail design. This modern French aesthetic will give your nails a classy vibe. Use blue nail polish as a base and draw the moon and star details to recreate this mesmerizing design.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.