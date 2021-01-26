get your tips looking on point with star nail designs

Nothing can set your mood right quite like a good manicure that you can stare at, and admire. Our nails may represent the smallest detail of our looks, but they’re no less important. Spice up your look this winter with gorgeous star nail designs. Get inspired by the winter nights and give your nails an enchanting look. We gathered some of the prettiest examples you’d want to recreate ASAP. Scroll through our list and take your pick!

Photo By @manicure.d/Instagram

Bring the magic of the night sky to your fingertips with this dreamy nail design. This modern French aesthetic will give your nails a classy vibe. Use blue nail polish as a base and draw the moon and star details to recreate this mesmerizing design.