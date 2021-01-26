Adorn Yourself with Minimalist Jewelry for the Ball Season!

Maybe you have minimalism associated more with everyday work outfits and you wouldn’t immediately think of choosing such jewelry for an evening gown. But you don’t need to give up the minimalist trend of recent years during the ball season. There are plenty of tasteful and event appropriate combinations of dresses with minimalist jewelry. So what are they?

A look of classic elegance with pearls

Subtle single color dresses to the neck or those with a boat neckline, often even accessorized with velvet gloves, smooth fabrics – all these belong to a popular look of classic elegance and style. And what jewelry is inextricably linked to this style? Pearl bracelets, strands of pearls and pearl earrings. Just add a nice hairstyle and a distinctive lipstick to your makeup and you have an elegant lady ready to step out and dazzle. If you want to make this classic look unique, dark Tahitian pearls are guaranteed to attract attention.

Romance like from a fairy tale

Lovers of a softer look favor dresses with ruffles, spaghetti straps or designs without any straps or tulle. For these ladies, a diamond necklace or a gold medallion is on hand as the right decoration for the neckline. For the ears, as an example, simple small ball stud earrings might be suitable. And if you are after an all-round romantic look, accessories in rose gold have you covered.

Magnificent gowns worthy of noblewomen

Luxury dresses with a train or a large skirt require a very careful approach. Some just need to be accessorized with a bracelet or a ring. Others may allow for simple earrings or necklaces to be added, especially if they have a round or a V-shaped neckline. For these types of dresses, it is a good idea to choose jewelry with gemstones in a bezel or lunette setting. It is the oldest known technique of setting stones into jewelry so it is very traditional and goes well with such magnificent gowns. The gemstone is surrounded by a band of metal – usually gold, which therefore also makes this style of jewelry very safe and practical. If you choose a whole set of bezel jewelry, you will be able to use it both for special occasions as well as for everyday wear