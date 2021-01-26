7 Sensible Rules for Wearing Opaque Black Tights

No fashionista’s closet is complete without opaque black tights, and for a lot of them, it’s preferable to have more than one pair. It’s a classic, sleek, and wonderfully versatile piece that can go with a number of outfits. After all, black is a color that goes with everything. Naturally, a pair of stretchy hosiery in that color simply expands the possibilities for the outfits that you can put together.

If you’ve just purchased your first pair of black opaque tights and aren’t quite sure what to do with them yet, here are some practical and no-fail rules to live by:

Pair Black Opaque Tights with Any Ensemble

Black tights go with any kind of outfit and fashion aesthetic out there. Whether your style is more feminine and colorful or tough and darkly inclined, there is surely a place for black tights in your wardrobe.So don’t shy away from adding black tights to any outfit you can think of. The results might end up surprising you.

Match Black Tights with Black Shoes

Black shoes with black tights are a nice, seamless look that accentuates your legs and makes you look taller and leaner. You don’t need to wear heels to achieve this effect, either; this style hack works with any matte black shoe that you own.

Use Black Tights to Tone Down a Bold Outfit

The key to pulling off a sequined dress, a brightly colored blouse, or statement shoes is to balance them out with the rest of your outfit. Black opaque tights are the perfect thing to wear with such pieces because their subtlety will keep your overall outfit from looking too busy or messy. Black tights will also add a lot of sophistication to an otherwise striking ensemble, making it more appropriate to wear to more conservative settings.

Make Ripped Jeans Cold Weather-Friendly with Black Tights

Though it seems like you can only wear tights with outfits that show off your legs (shorts, rompers, skirts, dresses, etc.), you can wear them with jeans, too. Tights can be an excellent and stylish replacement for long underwear during the fall and winter, especially when wearing distressed pants. There’s no need to suffer through the cold to keep your grunge or alternative aesthetic when you wear black tights under your ripped jeans.

Wear Black Tights with Red and Gold for a Foolproof Look

On days when you’re in a rush to put together an outfit, grab your black tights, reach for your red clothes, and put on your gold accessories. It’s a chic color combination that fits into any ensemble for a casual getup, office attire, a formal look, and much more.

Swap Out Your Stockings for Black Tights to Revamp Your Usual Outfits

When it gets cold, you don’t have to stop enjoying your go-to outfits just because you can’t wear stockings anymore. Choose black opaque tights instead to keep warm and sport classy and preppy outfits that channel Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl.

Black Opaque Tights Look Best with Closed Shoes

Since black tights are usually footed, wearing them with sneakers, pumps, boots, flats, and other closed footwear makes you look effortlessly stylish. A pair of sandals can easily look tacky when paired with black tights and can be much harder to pull off. Should you prefer to wear open-toed shoes, go with footless tights instead.

Pulling off opaque black tights with various outfits can seem rather intimidating at first. But by following the above-mentioned tips, you’ll be able to do so with ease! Start small and challenge yourself to wear your black tights more often. Eventually, you’ll find that it’s fairly easy to incorporate them into so many outfits. Pretty soon, styling black tights will come naturally to you.