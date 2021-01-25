the most popular manicures that are set to rule 2021

We might have lived through 2020 in our loungewear and messy hair, but we’re stepping onto the new year with full glam. From hair and makeup to style, there is an abundance of gorgeous trends to hop on. Since we’re paying attention to the smallest details, our nails must be taken care of. We spent hours of enjoyable scrolling through our Insta feeds to gather the most beautiful 2021 manicures. Discover the freshest nail art inspo below!

Black & White Nails

Photo By @electriknailz/Instagram

For the classy ladies out there, we recommend black and white manicures. Depending on your style, you can give your nails a subtle or super artistic look. These contrasting colors will make any design super eye-catching.