the 70s shag is making a comeback in the chicest ways

There’s an abundance of hair trends in this day and age. Some are brand new, and others are throwbacks. To our big surprise, there’s one retro trend that keeps popping on our social media feeds – the 70s shag. Although this haircut made its debut about 50 years ago, many women have decided to add a modern spin to the look. If you’re still skeptical, let us convince you otherwise with our gallery of modern shags.

Photo By @hairbyashleyfillip/Instagram

Choose a long 70s shag with a heavy fringe for a chic look. You can spice up this hairstyle with fiery tones on the lower layers of your front strands. The result is incredibly captivating and will add a fierce vibe to your appearance.