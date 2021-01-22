peaches and cream hair is the prettiest way to become a redhead in 2021

2020 brought us some hard times, so we all want to enter the new year with a better mood and mindset. Many women opt for creative and exciting hair colors out of a desire for a brighter future. The mesmerizing peaches and cream hair is one of the latest dye job trends that come to brighten up our lives. As a contrasting combination of ginger and blonde shades, this hair color looks flattering on everyone. If you’re ready to shake things up, don’t hesitate to hop on this new gorgeous trend. Choose one of these peaches and cream hair suggestions and rush to the salon!

Photo By @hairriloves/Instagram

Get a spectacular look with this stunning peaches and cream balayage. Put the lighter shade on your roots and create a seamless transition into fiery ginger tones. You can style your hair into big, voluminous curls to bring out the beauty of your unique dye job.