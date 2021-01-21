Quarantine Pink Hair is Alive and Well in 2021
Although 2020 brought up many gorgeous looks, we rarely had the opportunity to show them off. Luckily, one hair trend is still alive and thriving – quarantine pink hair! Originally popularised during the quarantine, pink dye jobs brightened the looks and moods of many people. If you’re itching for a new dye job, we recommend hopping on the pink hair feel-good trend ASAP. Flip through our list of dreamy pink hair color ideas and choose your next look.
Pink hair is an excellent choice for blondes who like to refresh their style. You can keep your hair in lighter hues and soften your appearance. This toned-down pink shade will add special charm to your look.
