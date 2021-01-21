2021 styling rules that will elevate your look

Style is one of the most exciting forms of self-expression. Our clothes can reflect everything from our mood to our world views. Still, no matter your personal taste, there are a few fashion rules that are worth following. We gathered all of the 2021 styling rules you should keep in mind to elevate your look. Scroll down to discover the latest style tricks to rock the new year as a proclaimed fashionista!

Statement Collars on Everything

Photo By @annabelrosendahl/Instagram

To everyone’s surprise, statement collars are making a big comeback this year. These delicate collars will add structure even to the bulkiest outfit and make everything look more flattering on your figure.