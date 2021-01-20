The Most Cringeworthy Tattoos We’ve Ever Come Across

For different people tattoos mean different things. Some have fond backstories of a happiest time in a person’s life, while others are there just for body art’s sake. Whatever the reason for getting ink, one thing that unites all tattoos is their permanency. Unfortunately, we think that fact gets forgotten all too often!

Without further ado, here are some of the worst offenders when it comes to cringe-worthy tattoos.

‘Their’ Name

If you’ve ever truly been in love, you’ll know that it’s kind of an eternal feeling.

‘Hey! Why not commemorate our fondness for one another by getting each other’s names permanently inked into our flesh?’ you might ask.

Well, what if one, two, five, or more years down the line Prince Charming turns out to be a bit of a frog? Jokes aside, neither of you know where life is going to take you. A lot can change over, well, forever. As romantic as it might seem (hint: not very), getting a partner’s name tattooed on you is a dreadful idea.

Fortunately, if you’ve already made this mistake, tattoo artists have loads of experience doing coverups. They can quite easily transform that dreaded ex’s name into just about whatever you want!

Job Stoppers

Faces, hands, necks. Avoid them!

In the tattooing industry, tattoos on these areas are known as ‘job stoppers.’ The reason? A prospective employer – often older and possibly conservative – is probably pretty judgemental towards such brazen tattoos. Also, think of your grandma. Would she approve of your plans to have “LOVE” and “HATE” across your knuckles?

Sure, tattoos are becoming a lot more accepted in today’s culture. However, unless you live somewhere that’s cold all year round, you will always struggle to cover those on faces, hands, and necks. Your tattooist, the guitarist from your favorite band, or their roadie probably don’t worry too much about covering them up. For most other people, that’s not the case.

An Advertisement?!

Probably the worst idea we’ve ever heard. This real-world example of a cringe-worthy tattoo features Kari Smith. Kari decided to put the space on her forehead up for auction in 2005. The highest bid came from the Golden Palace Casino. Their design? Simple, bold, and very, very inelegant.

It was, and still is, the URL ‘GoldenPalace.com’ in large, black capital letters. The casino paid Smith $10,000 to have it inked on her face. The story actually inspired others to copy. However, a temporary tattoo across a woman’s breasts is less bewildering than Smith’s tale. Angela Brammer received just over $500 for the promotion. The second walking billboard was a man with more tattoos than all the staff from your average studio and probably a few extra piercings too. For him, it barely looked out of place.

If you’re feeling inspired by this tattoo, you’ll be pleased to know that there are a multitude of other online casinos available to choose from to replicate this masterpiece. Take your pick!

Anything While on Vacation

For some reason people think getting a tattoo while on vacation is a great idea. Now, if you’re one of those people who’s covered in ink and has made special plans to see a great artist while away, you can ignore this one. Everyone else, listen up!

If you and the girls are away on your vacation by the coast, it might be tempting to commemorate an amazing getaway with a tattoo. Just remember that the ink on a fresh tattoo can run. You want to look after the area as instructed by your tattooist. A good artist will probably tell you that chlorinated swimming pool water, salt water, and sunshine is not good skincare. Listen to the professional!

Another issue comes down again to permanence. It can be easy to get swept up in the moment when all your friends are egging you on to do something. Add in a bit of alcohol (you’re on vacation, after all), and you’ve all the makings of a regretful decision!

Wedding Band

Related to getting your significant other’s name tattooed on you is getting a wedding band. As magical as things seemed before they popped the question and all that, marriage is often less permanent than a tattoo. As it happens, ‘til death do us part isn’t really as binding as it sounds. Experts estimate that around 50% of marriages end in divorce in the United States. Those aren’t very favorable odds!

A wedding band might seem like an inconspicuous way to achieve the grandiose gesture of getting their name tattooed on you but if the worst should happen, you’ll find you have a major problem. Namely – a wedding band coverup essentially creates a job stopper! That said, a life of potentially reduced job opportunities might be worth not having a permanent, constant reminder of your ex on your skin!