how to pull off skirt outfits in cold weather

The cold weather can challenge our style and make us wear the few same combinations in a loop. Instead of reaching for the comfy pants-and-sweater combo, why not opt for a trendy skirt? Although we usually save skirt outfits for warmer days, there are a few tricks to pull off such styles in winter without freezing. If you’re ready to shake things up in your wardrobe, we have a few ideas you can recreate. Scroll down for some gorgeous visuals of trendy skirt outfits and get inspired!

Photo By @blaireadiebee/Instagram

Matching the pattern of your skirt and sweater is a cool way to play up a cozy look. These pieces with stripe patterns look even more captivating because of their different color schemes. Complete the look with monochrome boots and outerwear, and you’re ready to take on the day.