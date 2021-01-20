Expensive-Looking Color Combinations that Will Elevate Your Style

Learning to color coordinate is a great way to switch things up and add excitement to your wardrobe. If you don’t know where to start, there are a few expensive-looking, mistake-proof color combinations that you can master immediately. Take a look at our suggestions to elevate your style to the next level!

Lavender – Red

Photo By @ninasandbech/Instagram

Not many dare to experiment with the color red, but this combination is a full-proof way to get yourself noticed. Pair red and lavender clothing or accessory pieces to create captivating looks. You can mix textures for an even edgier appearance.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.