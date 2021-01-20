expensive-looking color combinations that will elevate your style

Learning to color coordinate is a great way to switch things up and add excitement to your wardrobe. If you don’t know where to start, there are a few expensive-looking, mistake-proof color combinations that you can master immediately. Take a look at our suggestions to elevate your style to the next level!

Lavender – Red

Photo By @ninasandbech/Instagram

Not many dare to experiment with the color red, but this combination is a full-proof way to get yourself noticed. Pair red and lavender clothing or accessory pieces to create captivating looks. You can mix textures for an even edgier appearance.