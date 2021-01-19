sleek hairstyles the perfectionist in you will love

Voluminous, over-the-top hairstyles are fun to wear, but these styles might not be the best fit for some outfits. For the occasions that require a chic and put-together look, sleek hairstyles are here to deliver. Taking inspiration from our favorite Insta girls, we gathered the best sleek hair-dos anyone can pull off. Scroll down for our visual selection and pin your top picks for your next big occasion!

Photo By @brendalandworld/Instagram

Ponytails are a popular choice for sleek hairstyles that everyone can DIY. Tie your hair in a high ponytail and give your strands soft curls to recreate this gorgeous look. Use extra hair gel at the front to avoid any baby hairs sticking out.