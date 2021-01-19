light up your 2021 with the gemstone makeup trend

Nothing can fix a day quite like a statement makeup look. For a brighter year, why don’t you try the most glamorous beauty trend – gemstone makeup? Making your eyes sparkle has never been so easy. With variations of colors and sizes, gems on your eyes can make the perfect expression of your creative spirit. To get inspired, scroll down for our list of the most mesmerizing gemstone makeup looks.

Photo By @samhendrymua/Instagram

Little gems paired with metallic eyeshadows are bound to take everyone’s breath away. This pink look gives off some serious Barbie vibes. You can add false lashes or an extra coat of your favorite mascara for a more dramatic effect.