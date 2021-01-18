the best 2020 celebrity makeup looks we are taking in 2021

With the lockdown and the mandatory face-masks, we rarely had occasions to go full-glam in 2021. Since our social life was all about social media, we had the time to follow the celeb escapades. For the new year, we rounded up all the best 2020 celebrity makeup looks that we can’t wait to recreate in 2021. Take a look at the list for some major makeup inspo!

Photo By @patrickta/Instagram

Avani took on Pantone’s ultimate gray makeup trend long before it became a thing. The matte gray lids with the heavy eyeliner create a seductive gaze that’s hard to resist.