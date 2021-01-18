the best 2020 celebrity hairstyles we are hoping to recreate in 2021

Last year went by quickly, without giving us the chance to embrace all the gorgeous beauty trends. Luckily, it seems that 2021 will give us more opportunities to go full-glam. So, why not take some of 2020’s best looks into the new year? We gathered all the best 2020 celebrity hairstyles in one place to prepare you for your next special occasion. Take a look at our list, and don’t forget to pin your favorites!

Photo By @chrisappleton1/Instagram

J Lo took the Barbie glam on a whole new level. This look is one of the best 2020 celebrity hairstyles for the ladies who love sexy, voluminous hair.