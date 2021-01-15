2020 Was A Big Year For Stellar Fashion Collaborations

The fashion industry endured a tumultuous time in 2020, but that didn’t stop some of the biggest brands from launching eye-catching collaborations with the world’s most famous people.

There is no doubt 2020 was a challenging year, especially for brands in the fashion industry that suffered rapidly declining sales throughout the year. However, adversity breeds opportunity, as the saying goes, and the following brands have done a fantastic job staying in the public eye despite the challenges through well-executed celebrity fashion collaborations.

Louis Vuitton x the NBA

Interestingly, the collaboration between Louis Vuitton and the National Basketball Association (NBA) also involves Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director. The design house signed a multi-year deal with the sports association in January 2020 to create a series of capsule collections. Each collection will be divided into three categories that are inspired by what a basketball player might need in his wardrobe on game day, namely: Travel, game arrival, and press conference.

Despite the collaboration being revealed in January, curious consumers and NBA fans had to wait until November for the first sneak peek at the initial collection, which included shoes, bags, jewellery with the NBA’s logo repurposed into somewhat of a houndstooth motif and went on sale towards the end of 2020.

Virgil Abloh x the Louvre

To mark the 500th anniversary of world-renowned artist Leonardo da Vinci’s death, the Louvre Museum in Paris teamed up with fashion designer and DJ Virgil Abloh joined forces. The idea was to create a unique capsule collection that includes t-shirts and hoodies featuring Da Vinci’s most famous paintings. Da Vinci is one of the most influential painters in history, and his impact can be noticed across different industries.

Drake x Nike

Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake and American multinational Nike teased a collaboration throughout 2020. While fans and potential customers had to wait almost the entire year to get the scoop, a flurry of news released in December ahead of the release of his latest album Certified Lover Boy in January 2021.

It started with the announcement of Drake’s sub-label under the Mike umbrella called NOCTA, described as the collection for the collective. This was followed by the reveal of the holiday 2020 NOCTA line of fashion with a Black and University Gold colour palette and featuring items for those on the go including a dapper puffer jacket, hoodie, and fleece pant.

Kith x BMW

The collaboration between Kith and BMW began long before the 94-piece fashion collection was released in October last year. The company’s founder, Ronnie Fieg, worked with the German car manufacturer for some time on a project to rebuild his grandfather’s 1989 E30 M3.

The fashion line was a means to celebrate the work they had done together and includes t-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, homeware, and knitwear featuring a unique Kith-BMW logo and is the most extensive collection ever released by the fashion company. The marquee items include swarve suede and wool bomber jackets and a dashing kimono blazer.

Gucci x The North Face

Gucci and The North Face’s collaboration is unique because it represents the first time Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has worked directly with another fashion brand on a full collection since joining the Italian clothing behemoth. Targeting a younger audience, the collection was announced on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok.

While it was announced in October 2020, the first images of the collection were only released to the public in January this year. It is as eye-catching as you would expect a line from Gucci to be, with vivid colours and whimsical florals that many mountain climbers probably wouldn’t want to be caught dead wearing. However, the collaboration with The North Face all but guarantees the clothes will be an excellent outdoor kit for those who like to go hiking up the mountain wearing a label.