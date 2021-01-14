Why You Should Wear Leggings To The Gym

By Lilyanne Rice

Before you head out the door and into the gym, there are a few things you need to think about. Got your water bottle? Check. Is your hair nice and secured? Check. Alright, what about your outfit?

Your outfit might just be the most important part of your whole gym routine. After all, psychologists have proven that what you wear makes a difference in your overall mood. If you love the clothes that you’re in, you’re going to be more confident. And what more could you use at the gym than confidence?

That said, why should you wear leggings to the gym?

You’ve got options. You can choose sweatpants. Running shorts. Those basketball shorts you’ve had since you took P.E. in the 9th grade. But we’re convinced that leggings top the list of best things to wear to the gym.

Here’s why:

They’re Comfortable

The number one thing that you want in the gym is comfort for that workout you’re going to be doing. You don’t want to be distracted by clothes that don’t fit, fabric that rides up, or even a fit that’s too baggy.

That’s why leggings are the top option for most comfy workout gear. When you have the right pair of active leggings to wear to the gym, it makes all the difference. You want a pair that moves and breathes with you, and fits perfectly so you don’t have to be constantly adjusting and pulling them up. So annoying!

A good pair of well-fitting leggings is invaluable to your workout experience. Make sure you get a pair that’s made from quality materials, so they’re not scratchy, prone to getting holes, or show your undergarments through the fabric.

There are Endless Styles

The variety that you can choose from when you wear leggings to the gym is endless. Do you like yours to have fun sheer cutouts? You got it. Are you a patterns person? There are leggings for that. Do you want one with 3/4 length, or one that goes all the way down to your ankles? High waisted, or right on your tummy? Want them to sparkle, or do you like them in solid colors?

Whatever you can dream up, there’s a legging out there that fits your personality. No matter what kind of leggings match your style, there’s definitely a pair out there that’s perfect for you.

You Can Coordinate Your Outfit

Your old gym shorts or tennis skirt with a baggy t-shirt thrown on top might be cool for lounging at home, but it definitely isn’t the cutest statement you could be making at the gym. There are tons of adorable combinations you can make with leggings, like matching your top and bottom, wearing a crop top, or coordinating with your shoes. Remember: wearing a cute outfit makes you feel more confident! You can even match your sports bra with your leggings.

Your Booty Looks Best

You know how you see all those pictures of celebrities walking in their leggings looking flawless, even though they just came from the gym? What gives! Why doesn’t everyone look like that? Well, it’s because not everyone knows the secret…

Celebs in LA who are in-the-know know about Cute Booty. Some leggings are thin, cheap material that slip and slide in the gym and don’t keep you all sucked in and looking perfect. But that’s what Cute Booty does, because the material is designed to make you look flawless. Shh, don’t tell them we told you. Also, because of the scrunch pockets, your booty looks amazing in them—and looks best in leggings in general, because they’re the most flattering to your body.

They Cover You Up

We already have enough to think about when we’re in the gym—what exercises you’re going to do, if you’re hydrated, and if the machine you want to use is taken. You don’t want to be worrying about your outfit.

In that pair of shorts you’re stretching in, you might have to think about how much skin you’re revealing. Or, your sweatpants could fit incorrectly, and keep riding up when you’re on the elliptical. Leggings give you the coverage you’re looking for without you having to worry about an uncomfortable fit.

So, are you ready for your next workout? Get your booty to the gym in a pair of leggings, and you’ll know why you made the perfect outfit choice.