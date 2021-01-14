the bowl cut is back in the coolest ways

If there’s one beauty trend we could have never predicted is the bowl cut. That’s right- this mushroom-shaped cut is back in the spotlight and is quickly gaining popularity. From sleek pixies to laid-back and shaggy iterations, we’re starting to see this trend everywhere. If you’re in the mood for a retro chop, we have the most modern-looking suggestions to try out. Scroll down for major bowl cut inspiration!

Photo By @zwannepoel/Instagram

Spice up your look this winter with a sleek bowl cut. The above-the-ear rounded shape will make you look incredibly stylish. Along with the retro vibe, it carries a futuristic element that will infuse your look with mystery.