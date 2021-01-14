Cinnamon Hair is the Hair Trend that Will Warm Up Your Winter Days
Although the cold winter weather calls for cool-toned dye jobs, a color change with warmer tones seems to be on-trend for 2021. Cinamon hair is trending on Instagram, and we can’t get enough of it. Described as a medium brown shade with red and orange undertones, it’s the perfect hair color to brighten up the winter days. There are many ways to pull off this trend, making it a universally flattering choice for everyone. If you still need some convincing, discover our list of gorgeous cinnamon hair dye jobs you can copy.
Hop on the cinnamon hair trend to make your curls pop! Choose a shade with notable red undertones to create a fierce textured look.
