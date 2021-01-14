cinnamon hair is the hair trend that will warm up your winter days

Although the cold winter weather calls for cool-toned dye jobs, a color change with warmer tones seems to be on-trend for 2021. Cinamon hair is trending on Instagram, and we can’t get enough of it. Described as a medium brown shade with red and orange undertones, it’s the perfect hair color to brighten up the winter days. There are many ways to pull off this trend, making it a universally flattering choice for everyone. If you still need some convincing, discover our list of gorgeous cinnamon hair dye jobs you can copy.

Photo By @wellahairuki/Instagram

Hop on the cinnamon hair trend to make your curls pop! Choose a shade with notable red undertones to create a fierce textured look.