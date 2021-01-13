These Flattering Mature Makeup Looks Will Take Years off Your Face

Whether is our age, genetics, or stress, and burnout, makeup can be a good tool to refresh our look. Thanks to its transformative powers, makeup can easily tweak a few less-than-perfect traits and accent our desirable features. For the women who want to look their best at any age, we sourced the most flattering mature makeup looks that will take years off your face. Check out our gallery if you want to elevate your beauty routine.

Photo By @samerkhouzami/Instagram

Create a lively look with wearable jewel-tone shades. To conceal the wrinkles around your eyes, opt for a smokey effect that envelops both your upper and lower lids. Make your eyes look more awake with lengthening mascara.