our top capricorn hairstyle picks are for boss babes

If your birthday is around New Year, you must be born under the star sign of Capricorn. As one of the most independent signs, Capricorn ladies are always at the top of their game both professionally and personally. Cap women tend to look like million bucks on every occasion. In many cases, it comes to their zodiac-aligned makeup and hairstyling choices. If you want to find the most flattering Capricorn hairstyle ideas that would suit your personality, we prepared a list with our favorite picks. Scroll down for some gorgeous Capricorn hairstyles that will express your unique traits!

Photo By @candiceblackburn_/Instagram

As much as they work hard Cap ladies have an adventurous spirit. If you want to show off the fun side of your personality, we recommend this romantic Capricorn hairstyle. If you have textured hair or prefer to style it that way, tie it in a messy updo and leave a few strands in the front for a sexy face-framing effect.