Best Five Natural Remedies To Manage Symptoms Of Eczema

Eczema is a group of conditions that result in red, itchy, irritated and inflamed skin. It usually occurs when the protective barrier of the skin is weaker than it should be, making it simplier for moisture to escape the skin and for the penetration of different bacteria and viruses. Anyone at any age can develop eczema; however, infants, children and those with predisposing factors are more at risk of getting the condition.

Nowadays, there is no shortage of products to help reduce dry and cracked skin as well as discomfort caused by eczema. But what if you prefer to ease your symptoms using natural options rather than, prescription creams, medications or other types of treatment? Let’s draw attention to the best five natural remedies for eczema that can help to relieve symptoms and prevent flares at home.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera helps in relieving eczema and providing a nice cooling effect to itchy skin. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antimicrobial effects, aloe vera gel can address skin infections, which often occur when a person has dry and cracked skin. At the same time, wound-healing qualities might help to relieve broken skin and promote faster healing.

You can take the aloe gel straight from its leaves to avoid the chemicals or purchase aloe vera gel online or get it in various health stores.

CBD Oil

Cannabidiol (CBD) is an active compound that is thought to interfere with various receptors of the complex endocannabinoid system to provide relief. Applying or taking CBD oil can help to reduce inflammation, itching and dryness, regulate sebum and ease eczema flare-ups due to potential anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, analgesic, antimicrobial and moisturising properties.

CBD oil is available in various formats, starting from tinctures and lotions to vapes and ointments.

Coconut Oil

This thick and highly-absorbent oil not only offers great hydration, but the lauric acid in coconut oil also possesses antimicrobial properties, which can help to prevent fungi, bacteria and viruses from penetrating your skin and causing an infection. This is helpful for individuals with eczema as patches of inflamed skin might crack and ooze, which in turn allows bacteria to enter.

Additionally, coconut oil contains beneficial fatty acids, which might protect the skin by helping prevent inflammation and promoting better health of the skin barrier.

When applying the oil to your skin, opt for virgin or cold-pressed coconut oil that is processed without the addition of chemicals.

Tea Tree Oil

With its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and wound-healing properties, tea tree oil can be used to treat a variety of skin issues, including eczema. It can help to relieve dryness and itching of the skin, prevent infections and speed up the healing process, which can be beneficial in case your eczema is infected.

To use tea tree oil, try mixing the essential oil with a carrier oil like olive or almond oil.

Sunflower Seed Oil

Sunflower seed oil has been shown to relieve itching and reduce inflammation. It also might strengthen the skin barrier and protect the skin by acting as a natural moisturizer and providing a hydrating effect.

Undiluted sunflower oil can be applied directly to the skin, preferably after a bath or a shower, while the skin is still wet.