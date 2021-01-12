the checkered print is one of the biggest winter fashion trends

The Queen’s Gambit took Netflix by storm – and the world of fashion. If you didn’t successfully master the game of chess, you can at least opt for a two-toned checkered print in your outfits. As evident from the runways and our social media feeds, this is the newest winter trend that everyone can pull off. Scroll down for some gorgeous visuals and fashion-forward takes of the checkered print.

Photo By @lesjumelles.be/Instagram

Bright colors are the perfect way to shake up your winter outfits. Choose checkered print coats in vivid color schemes as a stylish finish to your outfits. The more contrasting the colors – the more you’ll stand out!