Chic On The Cheap: Building A Fashion-Forward Wardrobe On A Budget

Keeping up with the ever-changing fashion trends can be hard on your wallet. It is often assumed that money is the ticket to being trendy and having great style but the reality is quite the opposite. It is very much possible to look chic and fashionable without breaking the bank.

Therefore, if your bank account can’t take another hit, here are a few simple ways in which you can not only cut your spending but stay fashion-forward without emptying your bank account:

Shop The Staples First

The most important tip to building your wardrobe is to ensure that you carry enough basics that can be used to serve a variety of different outfits.

This would involve looking for clothes that are neutral, quite basic in terms of design, and are easy to pair with other clothes such as plain T-shirts or a pair, a decent jacket, or form-fitting jeans in your favorite cut.

Staple items are usually less costly and are the backbone to a timeless wardrobe, regardless of your fashion sense. Therefore, sticking to the classics can help you embellish with the ongoing trends easily while staying within budget.

Save Money By Using Coupons

Coupons essentially are used by businesses as a marketing or promotion tactic, entitling the coupon holder to a discount.

Coupons are offered by both online and physical retailers and are deeply appreciated by fashion fanatics that like to shop trendy items without breaking the bank.

Availing coupons allow you to purchase your dream fashion items that you otherwise may have hesitated to buy. This is because a significant amount of money can be saved as a result of using coupons, especially if the coupon entitles you 50% or more, off on your purchase.

In fact, coupons allowing you a discount of even 5% or less, when accumulated, can make a huge difference in the items you pick to build your wardrobe. This saving can allow you to buy additional pieces of clothing or accessories as well.

A number of websites now offer fantastic deals and coupons that can be used to pick up some trendy items at jaw-dropping prices. Finish line coupons, for example, will allow you to add pieces from top brands and such as Nike, Adidas, etc at affordable prices.

Browse Thrift Stores

Thrift stores carry vintage clothes or used items to be purchased at a discounted price.

Thrift stores have been garnering a great deal of attention recently and the stigma surrounding the purchase of used items seems to be long in the past. A prime reason for this is the eco-friendly aspect of using pre-loved clothes and their role in reducing waste.

Such places hold an eclectic mix of clothes that can cater to a diverse range of fashion needs. Some practically new, branded, or vintage items can be found here at outrageously low prices.

You can find some absolute gems at the thrift store to add to your wardrobe for rock-bottom prices.

Shop During Discounts And Sale Periods

During the year, there are a number of occasions when businesses put up their sale signs. This could be because a holiday such as Christmas or New Years’ or even a change in seasons can cause retail stores to offer huge discounts on clothing items in order to make space for new pieces.

Such discounts and sales can give you a chance to stock up your wardrobe on some well-priced items that may have once had triple-digit price tags.

However, since these offers are for a limited time only, capitalizing on them early can allow you to pick up some amazing bargains.

Trading Or Swapping

If your stylish friends and family are willing to part with some items in their closet, you can take, borrow, or trade some items from them and reinvigorate your wardrobe with absolutely zero spendings involved.

Trading clothes will also allow you to make space in your wardrobe and find some great pieces that your friend may not want but might be right up your alley.