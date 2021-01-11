Refresh Your Look in 2021 with the Chestnut Brunette Hair Trend

Many women switch their hair color to mark the start of a new chapter in their lives. If that’s what you need in 2021, we’re here to help you make the right choice. Numerous hair trends are making the rounds on our social media feeds. If you’re searching for the trendiest natural-looking winter hair color, look no further than chestnut brown. As a mix of classic brown and vibrant auburn shades, the chestnut brunette hair has become an instant hit. This rich color isn’t too dark, meaning that it can liven up any look. Let our list of the most gorgeous chestnut brunette hair ideas do the convincing!

Photo By @productclub/Instagram

For a dimensional look, choose chestnut brunette hair with vivid highlights. Use a lighter shade of brown to lift your top strands and recreate this elegant hairstyle. If you’re a natural brunette, you can leave your roots as they are for a low-maintenance look.

