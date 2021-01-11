Must-Visit Under-the-Radar Fashion Capitals of the World

As always, the fashion world is continually changing. However, numerous locations remain at the heart of the industry’s forward-thinking developments. Of course, most trend-following shoppers will be familiar with the four primary fashion capitals of the world: London, Milan, New York, and Paris. But, as time has progressed, other well-known cities have risen to prominence in their efforts to expand the global fashion sector. So, why not visit some under-the-radar fashion capitals?

The Benefits of Traveling Throughout Europe

Since the 11th century, Italy has played a pivotal role in driving the world of fashion into an era of high-quality craftsmanship, luxury designs, and sharp tailoring. Interestingly, although not a traditional style capital, Rome's now recognized as a central player in 21st-century fashion. For those in Europe, the emergence of Italy's capital city as a trendsetting hub opens the door to fashion-orientated travel opportunities.

For those seeking to travel to Italy's capital for a fashion-centered break, questions regarding protection in the event of a missed connecting flight because of a delay may arise.

Why Not Broaden Your Horizons?

While the wonders of Italy will likely appeal to many trendsetting fashion fans, other emerging style capitals are also worth visiting. Away from Europe, additional up-and-coming locations include Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, and Tokyo. Although such destinations aren’t protected in the event of delayed or cancelled flights by EU Regulation No. 261/2004, their respective love of fashion makes them must-visit cities.

It’s a testament to Japanese culture that Tokyo has its own unique fashion style, and that’s why it’s establishing itself as a trendsetting capital. With world-renowned designers such as Issey Miyake, Motonari Ono, Rei Kawakubo, and more, the city’s fashion roots incorporate and develop traditional trends, including various sub-styles, like Decora and Gyaru.

Once in Tokyo, there are several ways to travel around the city. For example, there are many locations at which bicycles are available for hire. Aside from cycling, the subway is another effective way of getting around Japan.

Branch Out from the Main Fashion Capitals

As touched on above, most people are familiar with the world’s leading fashion cities. However, those striving to embrace the diverse fashion culture of flourishing locations can now do so across Asia, Europe, and North and South America. As such, the time to embrace up-and-coming cities and branch away from tradition is upon us.