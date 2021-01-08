Kick off 2021 in Style with These Gorgeous Winter Nail Designs

Kick off 2021 in Style with These Gorgeous Winter Nail Designs

The holidays are over, but some of us are still feeling festive. We might not have any celebrations on our schedule, but we don’t need a reason to dress up our nails. There are numerous winter nail designs trending right now. We sourced the prettiest ones to get your inspiration going. Scroll down and take your pick.

kick off 2021 in style with these gorgeous winter nail designs
Photo By @paintboxnails/Instagram

For a sophisticated look, add a matte topcoat to your winter nail designs. These cool-toned nails perfectly complement the winter aesthetic. Use blue and white nail polishes to recreate this look and give your fingertips a frosty vibe.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.