Try Some of These Bright Hair Colors for a Brighter 2021

We came up with a brilliant idea to create a more colorful 2021 – bright hair colors! Dying your hair in a bright shade might seem like a big step, but the results are undeniably worth it. If you need some further convincing to switch your hair color, we gathered some of the most amazing bright dye jobs. Scroll down for some major inspiration that will make you rush to the salon!

Photo By @bangmyhair/Instagram

For a low-maintenance look, leave your roots natural and incorporate multiple bright hair colors throughout the rest of your hair. Pink, yellow, and orange make a flattering combination that will get all eyes on you. The different colors will create a beautiful dimensional effect.