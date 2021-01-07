A Beginner’s Guide To Seven Different Kinds Of Fabrics

One of the most popular aspects of the fashion industry is clothing and apparel. Almost every one of us looks forward to keeping up with the latest trends, hence wearing some of the most fashionable and trendy clothes in our day-to-day life. The fashion and clothing industry has grown by leaps and bounds, and there is no going back.

For all the people who have left the clothing sector unexplored, do you know that it is the backbone of the fashion industry? Different kinds of fabric are produced in the textile mills throughout the world, after which they are outsourced to various offline and online fabric stores for sale. Eventually, you can shop for your favorite fabric and design some of the trendiest clothes for yourself.

For all the beginners who are unaware of the different kinds of fabrics used in the fashion and clothing industry, here is a quick guide to educate yourself:

1. Jersey:

It is smooth in texture and can be worn by both the genders. Interestingly, this fabric was named after an island of Jersey and was produced from wool. A jersey shirt or a tee is everything you need to sport on a casual date or even on your way to shopping.

2. Corduroy:

This fabric is classic and distinctive. Just like jerseys, corduroy, too, can be worn by both men and women. It is knitted out of twisted fibers lying in parallel wales, known as cords. Earlier, this fabric was woven from silk, but later on, the former was replaced by cotton. You can never go wrong with wearing corduroy pants for a late winter dinner party.

3. Satin:

For all the feminine divas out there, satin makes a great pick. You can design this fabric into various styles. The smooth lustrous fabric is made with a satin weave. The end product is shiny, smooth, and royal. This kind of fabric suits all body types. Its glossy nature makes it the best pick for occasions such as weddings, parties, etc.

4. Velvet:

Another luxurious fabric that has never been out of fashion is velvet. At present, velvet is the flavor of the season, and many big fashionistas and bloggers are spotted wearing beautiful dresses made using this fabric. Traditionally, silk was used to weave this fabric, but today the manufacturers are creating it using other fibers as well.

5. Silk:

Silk is considered one of the most expensive pieces of fabric. This luxurious material was firstly discovered in China, and even today, the country happens to be the largest manufacturer of this fabric. The shiny appeal, the smooth touch, and the expensive manufacturing process of silk make it a one-of-a-kind product to design your clothes.

6. Organic Cotton:

Beautiful and utterly comfortable, cotton comes in a wide range. Both men and women can style it in different ways. Organic cotton doesn’t use any synthetic agricultural chemical. This property makes it an expensive fabric when compared to its other existing equivalents. You don’t need a particular season to adorn this fabric. You may as well buy it in different prints and patterns.

7. Chiffon:

Chiffon is a light and sheer fabric originally made using silk. Chiffon may as well be made using Nylon. It is a ladies’ fabric and can be used to design a different variety of clothes such as tops, dresses, gowns, and even traditional apparel. Interestingly, the use of chiffon is equally popular in some luxury garments such as lingerie and evening wear. This fabric suits all-body types and could be designed in contrasting colors and patterns.

Now that you have educated yourself enough about the different kinds of fabrics, it’s time to shop for the choicest ones and up your fashion game.