the lipstick colors we hope to show off in 2021

The pandemic might keep going for some time, but we are all hoping for a brighter 2021. Although we can’t know for sure, we do hope that we’ll soon be able to get rid of the masks and freely hug our friends. The many lipstick colors that are quickly rising to popularity are certainly a good sign. If you’re interested to know what the beauty trends have to offer, scroll down for the most beautiful lipstick colors we hope to show off in 2021.

Lively Orange

Photo By @makeupbyalinna/Instagram

For fans of bright lipstick colors, lively orange shades are a perfect choice. Combine these hues with copper or metallic bronze eyeshadows to create a captivating appearance.