replicate these bright makeup looks for brighter 2021

2020 may have been a tough year, but that’s all about to change. To create a brighter future we need a happier mood – and where better to start than with our makeup? Bring some color to your cold winter days with bright makeup looks. To help you get inspired, we sourced some of the prettiest glam moments served by our favorite Insta girls. Get creative with these vibrant looks for a brighter 2021!

Photo By @jessiegracenorton/Instagram

Paint a rainbow on your lids for an electric appearance. Choose iridescent shades to make your eyes sparkle. Finish off with a bold lip and a touch of mascara.