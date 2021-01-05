Refresh Your Look With The Inverted Bob Trend

If you want to start the year with a fresh new look, why not opt for a big chop? Bob hairstyles are timeless. Plus, their versatile nature gives you an abundance of options to choose from. The blunt cut is having a big moment, but for those who like to experiment the inverted bob is far more desirable. This hairstyle often involves shorter strands in the back and longer pieces in the front, but you can customize it in many ways. If you’re still not fully convinced, take a look at our list of the nine coolest ways to hop on this trend RN.

Photo By @oksana_moroz_studio/Instagram

Simple but chic, the inverted bob will get rid of any excess weight without dimming your femininity. A classic way to rock this look is with a deep part on one side. For a modern vibe, you can split the front strands right in the middle.