amp up your everyday style with these casual winter outfits

We turned to our favorite Insta girls to help us cope with the winter blues. Whatever the season, our personal style shouldn’t suffer, especially when our social media feeds give us all the needed inspiration. If you want to amp up your everyday style, scroll down for some gorgeous casual winter outfits you’ll want to recreate ASAP.

Photo By @ninasandbech/Instagram

Brighten up the cloudy days with casual winter outfits in vibrant colors. This purple look is super trendy and will make you stand out. Choose your favorite color and put together a monochrome outfit to nail a hard-to-miss look.