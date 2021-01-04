The Advantage of Laser Therapy for Removing Hair Permanently

Some women are born with more body hair than normal. Some even have mustaches, and hair on their knuckles and toes. There are also women whose hair on their arms and legs is thicker and longer than normal, not to mention that underarms also have fuzz.

Doctors say that body hair helps the skin heal faster, prevents it from drying and protects your skin from the sun. Body hair facilitates sweating to help you keep cool during hot days. Those tiny hairs prevent chafing in areas where skin rubs against each other.

But many women do not find body hair fashionable and sexy. They long to have smooth skin, so they pluck, wax or shave their body hair. They want to remove hair from their face, underarms, groin, arms, and legs for cosmetic reasons.

Removing hair permanently

While there are ways to remove hair that can last for several months or years, many of these methods do not give permanent results.

One of the best methods is to remove hair using laser therapy. One of the methods is electrolysis. The other method is through laser treatment. Laser hair removal London might be your answer if you want to permanently remove hair from parts of your body safely.

Electrolysis vs. laser hair removal

With electrolysis, a technician will use needles to apply short wave radio frequencies to the hair follicles. The method kills the hair follicles. The hair will be removed using tweezers.

The treatment can be used all over your body. It works with any type of hair. The hair has a cycle of growth. Therefore, a person usually needs several electrolysis sessions to achieve the desired results. The number of sessions varies depending on which part of the body is getting the treatment, its sensitivity, and the amount of hair to be removed. Once all the hair from the specific area has been removed, the person does not require additional treatment.

Electrolysis has some side effects, such as irritation on the area where the hair was removed, redness or stinging. There are rare cases of patients developing scar tissue or infection.

In laser hair removal, a high-heat laser beam is used to destroy the hair follicles. The technician can use laser hair removal on any part of the body except around the eyes. During the first session, the patient can expect a hair reduction of around 10-25%. Hair will still grow back because of the growth cycle, but the hair will be less thick and lighter in colour. It will take about six sessions to stop the hair from growing back. The effectiveness of laser hair removal lasts for several months or years for some people. The treatment works best on coarse and dark hair.

With laser hair removal treatment, the sessions should be scheduled four to six weeks apart.

It is important to go to a certified clinic for laser hair removal to ensure that you will be receiving the treatment from a properly trained and certified technician to prevent any risk. After the session, the person may experience skin irritation or redness for a few days, but it is rare to have scarring or blisters around the area where the hair was removed.

However, the patient’s skin may be temporarily sensitive to sunlight; thus, the person must avoid being exposed to the sun after undergoing laser hair removal treatment. Aside from avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, the person should likewise refrain from using tanning beds. They should always apply sunscreen with high SPF.

If you want to remove hair permanently, be sure to talk to a certified dermatologist first to understand the procedure, the side effects and the cost. It is also important to know how long the results will last.