start the year fresh with these 2021 makeup looks

2020 is finally behind us, meaning we can breathe a little easier. We all hope for more positive experiences this year, and as they say – when you look good, you feel good. Reinvent your look and start the new year fresh with gorgeous 2021 makeup looks. Vibrant colors are set to be all the rage this year. We’ve cherry-picked the prettiest bold makeup looks for you to try. Flip through our list for some awe-inspiring makeup looks you can start wearing right away.

Photo By @megbenitez/Instagram

The ever so enchanting blue hue is one of the biggest 2021 makeup trends. Complement the cold weather with frosty cut crease eyes. Add a matte, nude lip to keep the accent on the eyes.