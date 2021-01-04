3 Tips For Finding The Right Leather Briefcase For Your Money

Your briefcase is your ultimate companion during your professional life in the business world. Briefcases allow storage of valuables including documents, money and other essential possessions that you typically bring around with you. As you’ll be using your briefcase to carry your items back and forth to work or school almost daily, if not every day, it’s important to purchase a high-quality briefcase that’ll serve this purpose for years.

Why Is A Leather Briefcase Necessary?

Many individuals, especially in the corporate world, consider leather briefcases a wardrobe staple. Thanks to the unrelenting beauty, practicality, and functionality of leather briefcases, they indeed suit a more professional attire. Compared to other types of bags, carrying them all-day long will cause much less damage and wrinkles in your clothes, which is very good news for anyone looking to appear professional.

Many individuals, especially in the corporate world, consider leather briefcases a wardrobe staple. Thanks to the unrelenting beauty, practicality, and functionality of leather briefcases, they indeed suit a more professional attire. Compared to other types of bags, carrying them all-day long will cause much less damage and wrinkles in your clothes, which is very good news for anyone looking to appear professional.

1. Assess The Quality of Leather and Hardware Materials

Leather is an unequaled material not only in the manufacture of briefcases but in the overall fashion landscape. While they tend to be more expensive than other materials, they become more beautiful with years of use. Genuine leather develops an attractive patina and changes color as it ages, but faux leather is the best option for those who want to be more eco- and animal-friendly. As opposed to a man’s briefcase, the women’s options often come in an array of different colors.

When choosing the leather material for a briefcase, price and quality always go hand-in-hand. If you want the most durable, pick an expensive full-grain leather. If you’re more conscious of the consequences of your purchase, faux leather is the best option. People with a limited budget can opt for a top-grain leather alternative.

In terms of the quality of its hardware components, it’s important to scrutinize every detail of the bag. Take a close look at its zippers, handle, locks, metallic rings, buckles, and shoulder strap fittings, as these hardware materials are the most abused. Typically, evaluating the briefcase’s price already indicates the quality of these hardware components.

2. Choose One That Complements Your Wardrobe

Leather briefcases are excellent storage pieces aesthetic-wise. As you’re investing in an expensive item, pick a briefcase that suits your wardrobe best. The most common leather briefcase colors are black, brown and tan.

The color of your briefcase shouldn’t necessarily match the color of your clothes. When mix-matching with your briefcase, the level of formality of your attire will be higher, which leads to our next tip.

3. See Which Will Suit Your Lifestyle Best

Considering formality when shopping for a leather briefcase not only affects your visual appearance, but also the comfort of use, according to your lifestyle. For instance, if you’re an accountant or attorney exposed to formal settings consistently, top-notch formal leather is unbeatable.

However, a briefcase with wheels is more convenient during frequent business travels. Also, you should consider purchasing a briefcase with simple compartments that will not get you in trouble in airport checkpoints. Make sure to choose one that will make your daily routines accessible, convenient and comfortable.

Bottom Line

There’s no one-size-fits-all rule in choosing a leather briefcase as factors such as lifestyle, needs, preferences and budget come into the picture. Hopefully, with the help of these few tips, you can pick the right leather briefcase for your money, documents, and important items – one that’ll stay with you for many years.