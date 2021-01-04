3 Stylish Ways to Give Your Necklaces a Makeover

What to do with all those necklaces just sitting there in your jewelry box? Of course, you can always give them a makeover, wear a few different styles and designs you like, add pendants or layer them for a sleek look. Don’t follow the trends but stay true to your personal style that you’ve built over the years. A fashionable risk-taker or an elegant and formal businesswoman, jewelry can be a perfect finishing touch to your appearance. If you want to know what are the 3 stylish ways to make your necklaces more attractive, keep reading to find out how to do this in the most effective and stylish way possible.

Layer Them Up

If you opt for wearing layered necklaces, you have the opportunity to create fun and unique combinations for different outfits. The golden rule is not to wear more than 3 all together and to switch up between different lengths and styles. It’s an art to learn how to layer your necklaces without getting them tangled. The best way to do this is to make sure that they are 2 inches apart, made of different chains such as box chain, beaded chain, snake chain (there aren’t too many similarities between them so they are less likely to tangle), and start with the thinnest chain first instead of the shortest one which you might see as a logical choice. Depending on the quality of the material, chains can be gold plated or solid gold, but that also affects the price range the chain is in.

Pendants

Pendants are an amazing way to spice up your plain necklace. They can be personalized such as custom letter jewelry, or they can be pendants that accentuate the necklaces’ design and practicality. Pendants come in different sizes and shapes. You can choose from dog tag Armenian alphabet pendants, anchor pendants, moon pendants..It’s all a matter of your personal sense of style and what you find fashionable or not. If you’re someone who takes pride in their Armenian heritage, IceLink pendants with motifs from the Armenian history can be a symbol of your heritage and ancestry. These pendants are traditional and can be a perfect asset to your classic and elegant outfits, or serve as a contrast to modern and urban looks, and can even give it a more visionary vibe if you know how to carry yourself well.

Mix & Match

Even though it is certainly not recommended to wear jewelry in different colors (rose gold and silver isn’t a good combination), you can mix and match different designs and styles. For instance, a choker and a loose necklace can transform your outfit from plain to powerful. A combination of a Cuban choker and a loose, adjustable thin necklace can work like a charm when paired with a simple turtleneck and a high-waisted pencil skirt. Mix chunky and dainty to avoid tangling. Mixing and matching jewelry can be a fun experience for women who love to experiment with fashion. Elegant necklace and bracelets made of the same material, 3 different length necklaces or women’s necklaces embellished by traditional pendants with a bracelet, the possibilities to give your outfit a transformation are endless.

Do you like wearing jewelry and do you wear it on a daily basis? High-quality jewelry won’t get in the way of creating a fashionable look. Jewelry can look amazing both for everyday looks when you’re just running errands, or for a night out at a fancy restaurant. Traditional pendants with motifs from history or modern necklaces with contemporary designed pendants, it’s entirely up to you. Leave a comment below and tell us all about your jewelry preferences and how do you combine it with other accessories!