velvet nails are trending for winter

The winter weather makes it hard to pull off stylish looks. Luckily, it doesn’t affect our nails! This season, the silky shine of velvet pieces is just as popular for clothes as it is for our fingertips. Add a glamorous touch to your overall appearance with velvet nails. Scroll down to discover the prettiest examples of this trend.

Photo By @nailexpressroma/Instagram

The velvet nails look different on different lights. Choose glitter nail polishes in rosy shades if you want to achieve a soft look that will still get noticed.