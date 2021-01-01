pantone inspired 2021 ultimate gray nail designs

Since Pantone announced ultimate gray as the defining color for 2021, we’ve seen the influence of it in every part of our lives. The silver hair trend has revived, gray clothing pieces are all the rage and there’s a particularly exciting trend on the rise – ultimate gray nail designs. If you want to learn how to adopt this color into your nail art, we’ve got all the works. Scroll down for some inspiring designs that will make your fingertips look super chic!

Photo By @thelovelylynnie/Instagram

Mix gray, white, and glitter nail polishes to give your tips a mesmerizing effect. You can choose a more subtle design like this or apply the combination to each of your nails to create a vbrant design.