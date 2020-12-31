pantone 2021 inspired illuminating nail designs

Since Pantone’s Colors of 2021 announcement, illuminating has made its mark on the beauty and the fashion industry. If you want to enrich your style with this gorgeous yellow tone, it’s time to rock sunny fingertips. Many stunning illuminating nail designs have been popping up on our Insta feeds, and we decided to cherry-pick the best ones for you. Scroll down for some major nail art inspo and get creative!

Photo By @nails.bab/Instagram

A simple black and yellow combo is a great way to spice up your look. It’s one of the prettiest DIY illuminating nail designs that require minimal skill and effort. Paint your nails yellow and add black loopy lines for a chic look.