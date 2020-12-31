chic short haircuts to refresh your look in 2021

The new year is at our doorstep, and what better way to greet it than with a cute new look? With all the gorgeous hair colors and styles trending, anyone would be tempted to make a change. If switching hues isn’t on your wish list, a fresh new cut is a marvelous way to start the new year! The internet is full of inspiration, so we sourced the most gorgeous short haircuts to help you make up your mind. Take your pick and book your stylist ASAP.

Shag

Photo By @romeufelipe/Instagram

Introduce a 70s vibe to your style with a chic shag. This haircut has reigned supreme in the past few seasons and will continue to do so in the new year. Choose this messy hairstyle for an effortlessly cool look.