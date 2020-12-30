the hair color trends to try for a brighter 2021

2020 is coming to an end, but the new beauty and fashion trends have already taken over the internet. If you want to enter the new year with a chick look, fresh hair color is in order. Many hair color trends have been popping on our Insta feeds. We gathered the most beautiful hair color trends for 2021 to help you choose your next look. Screenshot your favorite trend from our list of suggestions and call your colorist ASAP.

Rose Gold Hair

Photo By @martina_haircvlt/Instagram

The girly rose gold hair is making a comeback. This mix of red, pink, and blonde shades is the perfect way for blondes to refresh their look without switching hues. The color is very unique and will soften up your look.