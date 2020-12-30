How Fashion Affects Nursing Scrubs

Fashion plays a major role in our everyday life without us even realizing it. We all want to look in the mirror and enjoy the reflection we see staring back at us. We want to look good; always, all the time. It has become so important to us that these days even nursing scrubs are mimicking the current fashion trends more and more. You can be on your way to work in a hospital dressed in trendy jogger scrubs, a bomber scrub jacket and a fitted scrub top with an underscrub tee peeking out underneath for a cool pop of color.

Years ago, being a nurse meant having to wear shapeless scrubs, leaving no room to express your sense of style. Ladies and gentlemen, those days are long over! You can now not only be a great nurse, but a chic and trendy nurse as well. These days scrubs can look like everyday clothes or even gym clothes, so much so that you can wear them on your day off and no one will bat an eyelash.

The History of Nursing Scrubs

What started out as a practical dress code has slowly evolved into a whole world of fashion of its own. But let’s take a step back and history and see how we have come to the scrubs uniform as we know it today.

Originally created by the mother of nursing, Florence Nightingale, the nursing uniform was worn to create a professional image for nurses that would give them the respect they deserve, as well as protect them from germs and bacteria. The uniform consisted of a dark long sleeve long dress topped with an apron, a nursing cap was worn as well. As time went on the dark dress was exchanged for a white dress which was considered cleaner and more sanitary. By the 1980s and 1990s the formal nursing uniform gave away to the more casual scrubs, as we know them today. But I would add that those uniforms were still just uniforms, maybe some colors to choose from, but the styles were unflattering and simple. Today you can be up to date and fashionable, even while wearing a pair of scrubs!

There are designer scrub brands that offer premium quality luxury scrubs, just like there are brand name clothing brands. Scrub companies employ a whole team of fashion designers who are on top of the current styles rolling off the Parisian runway. So, if you see a new trend on the fashion scene chances are there will be nursing scrubs that will be made in the same style, so nurses can now have their cake and eat it too!