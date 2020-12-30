fabulous bright winter outfits if you’re bored of the cold weather blues

The cold winter weather might draw you to darker hues, but this season we’re shaking things up. If you want to elevate your mood and your style, bright winter outfits are the way to go! From pastel pieces to illuminating outfits, there are many vibrant colors to try out this winter. Scroll down for some fashion inspo and give way to your creativity!

Photo By @ninasandbech/Instagram

Pink and blue shades create a stunning combo that gives off barbie vibes. Use these colors to create trendy two two-toned outfits down to the details. This monochromatic look is incredibly captivating and versatile enough for any occasion.