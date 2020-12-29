fashionistas predict that these are the biggest 2021 fashion trends

Since we were all wrapped up in our blankets for most of the year, we rarely thought about looking fashionable. Luckily, fashionistas never fail to remind us that clothes should always bring joy. Vibrant colors and bold accessories are set to be on-trend again, returning the adventurous spirit into our style. Check out our list of the 2021 fashion trends you’ll want to adopt immediately and get ready for a new, better year!

Blue Accessories

Photo By @ninasandbech/Instagram

Blue has found its way into the 2021 fashion trends through every imaginable form of accessories. From chic bags to jewelry and hair accessories – blue will dominate the fashion world this year and make a great addition to any outfit.