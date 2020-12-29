The emerald green trend is eternal, as the color of prosperity and luxury itself is. So inspiring, opulent and beautiful, emerald green is perhaps the most demanded color in the fashion and beauty industry, which we can never have enough of. And when it appears in makeup, emerald green makes any girl look dramatic, sensual and romantic, enhancing her feelings of harmony and balance with natural beauty. When accompanied by gold or brown, emerald green eye shadow is unbeatable. So here, we decided to teach you how to create an emerald green smokey eye makeup look, which is so perfect for a romantic date or other special occasions! Have a try at the emerald green smokey eye makeup tutorial and do it on your own for a super-ravishing appearance!

How to Create an Emerald Green Smokey Eye Makeup Look

The basic makeup products and tools for the chic emerald green smokey eye makeup are:

• A makeup base, foundation and a concealer

• blush

• an eyebrow kit

• eye primer and a base

• eyeshadows in emerald green, brown, black and champagne shimmery shades

• black eyeliner and a black eye pencil

• false eyelashes

• a nude lipgloss

• makeup brushes

So here we go with the emerald green smokey eye makeup tutorial! Stick with the steps for a flawless eye makeup!



Step 1: Prepare your skin for the makeup. Wash off any grease and dust from your face, apply a toner and then the makeup base to make your foundation sit uniformly on your skin. When it comes to the foundation, it’s best to apply it with a foundation brush, or if you don’t have it, at least with a makeup sponge. Finally, add a touch of color to your cheeks using your favorite blush tone.

Step 2: Give a beautiful shape to your eyebrows by using a brow kit in the shade closer to your natural brow tone. We have used E.L.F. brow kit in dark.

Step 3: Switch to the most difficult part of the entire makeup ” the eyes. Apply a primer to your lids (Too Faced Shadow Insurance). Next, apply a cream shadow or a pencil base. We have used NYX Jumbo Pencil Milk.



Step 4: Apply an emerald green eyeshadow on your lids starting from the inner corners of your eyes and making your way through to the center. We have used an emerald green tone from the Sleek VS-2 Dark Palette.

Step 5: Next to the emerald green tone, apply a dark brown matte eyeshadow, blending it well with the green one. We have used a brown tone from the same palette.

Step 6: With a black matte eyeshadow create a wing on the outer corners of the eyes to elongate your eyes. Again we have used the eyeshadow from the Sleek VS-2 Dark Palette. Next, blend all the colors to your crease line with the same matte brown shade that you have used on your lids.

Step 7: For a gradient effect, apply a warm brown tone and blend it well into the matte brown one. Afterwards, apply a white or a champagne shimmery color under your brows.



Step 8: Now, apply the same eyeshadow colors that you have used on your lids to your lower lash line, sticking with the same color order and blending them all well together with a green eyeshadow.

Step 9: Apply a black eyeliner on your upper lids and then a black eye pencil on your waterline.

Step 10: Make your eyelashes longer by using black mascara and then false eyelashes (Ardell 120 Demi Black). You may skip the latter step, if you have long eyelashes.

Step 11: Apply a concealer under your eyes. It’s recommended to use a concealer that is a shade lighter than your foundation for a highlighting effect. We have used Maybelline Concealer Age Rewind.



Step 12: Finish off your mesmerizing gradient emerald green eye makeup with a nude lipgloss, which won’t detract attention from your sultry eye makeup.

The emerald green smokey eye look is sure to become your favorite party makeup ever since you try it once. Emphasize the beauty of your eyes with this jewel tone and have a blast!

Makeup by Evelina Paunescu for Fashionisers.com



