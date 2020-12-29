New Year’s celebrations are an excuse to glam up. Over-the-top hair and makeup seem like an obvious choice, but after being in a lockdown for the longest time, a simple and classy look might be more to your liking. To prepare you for the event of the year, we sourced some pretty and easy New Year’s Eve hairstyles that anyone can DIY. Scroll down for some gorgeous hair inspo.

Photo By @lullabellzuk/Instagram

High ponytails are a favorite among the easy New Year’s Eve hairstyles. These styles are the perfect choice for those wanting to put the accent on their beautiful features. Add a 90s retro vibe to this hairstyle by flipping the ends of your strands outward.