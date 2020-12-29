7 Essential Oils You Should Definitely Try

Taking care of our beauty and health should remain our priority. No wonder with time, we all have become a little more focused on enhancing our lifestyles. While there are many products available in the market, when it comes to healthy and safe options for the skin and overall wellness, we’d love to try all things natural.

The hidden gems that work wonders are the essential oils available in the market. These fragrance oils stimulate our sense of smell by aromatherapy and can also be used on skin and hair.

These fragrant oils are manufactured by cold pressing or steam distillation, and come with multiple benefits.

Here is the list of 7 of our favorite essential oils that we picked for you.

Rose geranium essential oil

Derived from geranium plants and leaves, this oil has a beautiful rose scent. It works great as an emotional stimulator and is also used to reduce inflammation. It’s grown and cultivated in South Africa and a lot of people also use it as an insect repellant.

You can try using this oil by mixing it with a carrier oil to help get rid of dry skin.

Patchouli essential oil

This one has a nice spicy and woodsy note and comes with significant antibacterial properties. It helps in relieving stress and anxiety.

It can be used as a treatment for acne and dry skin. Patchouli essential oil is also used in aromatherapy. This oil is sourced from India and Sri Lanka.

Ylang-ylang essential oil

Ylang-ylang oil has a light floral scent and is one of the most popular oils used in aromatherapy. The oil works great for releasing stress and tension. A lot of people have also used it to deal with insomnia.

You can use it on the skin to promote relaxation and is found in many parts of the world like India, Australia, Malaysia and others.

Jasmine essential oil:

You are probably aware that jasmine is thought to be a great aphrodisiac. This fragrant oil is used for lacing fragrances and many sought-after desserts.

This is an oil that is not recommended for aromatherapy. You can use this oil to lock-in moisture in your hair and make it healthier.

Jasmine flowers can be found in a tropical climate.

Chamomile essential oil

From creating a soothing and calm environment to help reduce anxiety, this essential oil and its fragrance have proved its benefits over the years.

You can use it to treat skin conditions like eczema and also other inflammations.

There are two types of chamomile — German and Roman.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is hands down one of the most popular essentials oils as it has multiple benefits and is available at a nominal price. It can help treat skin conditions like acne as it has antibacterial properties. A lot of people use it on their scalp to help fight dandruff. It has a powerful smell, and thus, one must be extremely careful when using it around the eyes.

It is derived from Australian Melaleuca alternifolia trees.

Lavender Essential Oil

Last but not least, lavender essential oil. It has a very soothing and relaxing scent and is the popular choice for an aromatherapy diffuser. You can combine it with a carrier oil and use it for a relaxing massage.

This essential oil is imported from France.

There are many other essential oils with other benefits. Just make sure, you never consume these oils. Always do a patch test if you plan to use them for your skin. The aroma of all these oils is splendid and therapeutic, just be wise enough while choosing the best one that suits your needs.