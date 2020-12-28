the pinterest 2021 beauty trends are not for the faint of heart

2021 is just a few days away, but the new fashion and beauty trends are already everywhere. From makeup to fashion and nail art, our social media feeds are filled with anticipation for the next big look. Pinterest has always been on point for predicting the upcoming trends, and for this year, the platform has made some exciting predictions. Both over-the-top and natural looks will be popular, so there’s something to suit everyone’s taste. If you’re ready to start the new year in style, take a look at all of the Pinterest 2021 beauty trends you can hop on right away.

Inner Corner Pop of Color

Photo By @mua_marisha_gav/Instagram

The pop of color has been a widely-used makeup trick, and it seems like this trend isn’t going away anytime soon. Spice up your looks with bright eyeshadows in the inner corners of your eyes to create catchy looks. Remember, the brighter the eyeshadow – the more vibrant your appearance.